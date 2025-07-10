Polymer guide carriages knock it out of the park

In this story, we look at how igus linear guide carriages made from motion plastics have contributed to the success of one company’s baseball-themed rocking chairs.

In 2013, the New York Yankees presented newly retired Hall of Fame pitcher and legendary closer, Mariano Rivera with a unique rocking chair made entirely from baseball bats. The Supple Rockers rocking chair created quite the buzz and a good laugh during the retirement ceremony. Yet whether for professional athletes or sports enthusiasts, these custom chairs are more than just pieces of furniture — they signify a one-of-a-kind experience for anyone with a passion for the game of baseball.

Based in Astoria, Oregon, Supple Rockers handcrafts each rocking chair from genuine baseball bats. Six bats and two wooden balls form each chair’s structural components. The backrests, which can be laser-engraved with names, dates, or unique ticket-stub designs, are made from Northern white ash lumber, known for its strength, durability, and aesthetic appeal. The seats are upholstered with premium, top-grain cowhide leather — hand-sewn with baseball stitch details.

The creation of each Supple Rocker is a meticulous process that relies on engineering as much as it does art. That’s because each chair requires the utmost precision to achieve the balanced, final product. One of the mechanical components critical to each rocker’s success — and dubbed the “MVP” by Dan Supple, Owner and Principal Craftsman of Supple Rockers — is a linear guide carriage from igus.

Supple, a former single-A baseball player, founded Supple Rockers in 2009. Although building each chair is predominantly a hand-crafted process — one that takes roughly two weeks to complete — Supple is no stranger to automation. Already familiar with automated equipment and suppliers from his previous line of work in the canned salmon business, Supple contacted motion plastics company igus when he needed linear guide carriages for an indexing machine. This machine enables the craftsmen to slide and rotate the bats beneath a drill press machine.

“Building rocking chairs requires a lot of geometry to achieve the right balance,” Supple said. “The igus carriages keep each bat perpendicular to the drill press, ensuring the holes we’re drilling are perfectly aligned. It’s critical to move the bats precisely so we can space the holes evenly and get a consistent depth each time. If the holes aren’t precise, the entire chair will be thrown off balance.”

The indexing machine’s 8-ft rail uses four igus drylin T series standard carriages, on top of which the craftsmen place and slide each bat during the drilling process. Each carriage includes a hand clamp and is constructed from aluminum and iglide J, a high-performance polymer that offers wear resistance and low friction. The T series is compatible with standard guide rails of 15, 20, 25, and 30 mm (widths) and are dimensionally interchangeable with recirculating ball bearing guides.

The drylin T carriages offer several characteristics that make them a suitable choice for the precision-driven Suppler Rocker crafting process. Their adjustable bearing clearance allows users to fine-tune the carriage alignment, ensuring optimal performance with minimal play. Carriages also operate without lubrication, eliminating the risk of debris embedding in the lubricants and affecting precision. The absence of rolling elements also reduces the risk of misalignment and wear that often occur in traditional bearings. Together, these features enhance the reliability and accuracy of the drylin T systems.

In addition to their precision, drylin T carriages are maintenance-free, enabling craftsmen like Dan to “set them and forget them.” That’s because these polymer components don’t require grease or oil-based lubricants — unlike recirculating ball bearing systems, which drive more downtime and maintenance costs. In addition, iglide J’s material properties contribute to a longer service life, enabling the drylin carriages to resist wear and corrosion — even in the presence of wood shavings and other debris.

“In all the years I’ve used and operated the igus carriages, I’ve never had an issue with them,” Supple said. “Their performance is just top-notch.”

Since founding Supple Rockers, Supple has created 123 rocking chairs — each one of which is unique and tells its own story. “Yet at the same time, they’re pretty technical,” he said. “It’s taken us years of pounding our pencils on the drafting table to get them right. Without the igus carriages, we couldn’t do what we’re doing.”

