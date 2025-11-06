POSITAL adds 20 mm multiturn encoders for compact systems

POSITAL has expanded its IXARC series of rotary encoders with a new line of 20-millimeter-diameter multiturn magnetic encoders designed for motion control applications with limited installation space. With a total housing length of 31 millimeters, these models are the smallest multiturn encoders in the IXARC range. They offer performance comparable to other POSITAL encoders in a more compact form factor and require minimal maintenance due to their battery-free, Wiegand-based rotation counting technology.

The new encoders use POSITAL’s TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) sensing technology, providing up to 19-bit single-turn resolution with stable signal performance and low power consumption. The sensing module includes a signal processing ASIC that performs interpolation and multiturn data handling with low power requirements.

As with other multiturn models in the IXARC series, the 20 mm encoders use a Wiegand-based energy-harvesting system for nonvolatile rotation counting. Each full shaft rotation triggers a Wiegand pulse that generates electrical energy to power the internal counting electronics. This enables multiturn position tracking over a 16-bit range, or 65,536 revolutions, without batteries or external power backup. Position data is recorded even when system power is unavailable.

The encoders are housed in stainless-steel enclosures designed to resist corrosion and are available with solid and hollow shafts options. For applications with limited installation space, the connector clip supports cable exit in either radial or axial orientations.

Communication interfaces based on BiSS C and SSI protocols make the encoders compatible with common industrial motion controllers and drive systems.

With a small form factor, low power requirements and a magnetic sensing design, the new 20 mm IXARC multiturn encoders are designed for use in robotics, medical instruments, compact actuators and mechatronic assemblies.

Availability

Sample quantities will be available in Q1 2026, with general availability planned thereafter. The new models will be presented at SPS (Germany), Automation Fair (Chicago) and iREX (Japan).

For more information, visit posital.com.