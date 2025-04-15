POSITAL adds new connectivity, housing options for TILTIX inclinometers

POSITAL is extending its family of TILTIX inclinometers by adding Deutsch DTM connectors as a new interface option. “TILTIX tilt sensors are notable for their reliable performance under difficult operating conditions” comments Christian Fell, Head of POSITAL’s operations in the Americas. “Deutsch connectors are also designed for harsh conditions, especially on vehicles and mobile machinery. Making them available to our customers was a logical step.”

POSITAL’s TILTIX inclinometers are used in a wide variety of settings to provide control systems with critical feedback on the spatial orientation (tilt or inclination) of mechanical elements such as crane booms, excavator arms, booms for concrete placement trucks or mobile robotic systems. They are also useful for providing tip-over warnings for lifts and off-road vehicles.

TILTIX inclinometers are built around robust MEMS accelerometer and gyroscopic sensors and can withstand shock loads of up to 100 g. Depending on application requirements, they can be ordered with three types of packaging, ranging from inexpensive fiber-reinforced polyurethane, through cast zinc, to rugged machined stainless-steel housings. The 316L stainless steel housings are corrosion resistant, making them a good choice for off-shore facilities, sea-going vessels and mines. Environmental protection options range from IP67 to IP69k.

POSITAL’s Dynamic TILTIX inclinometers have been upgraded to better deal with the combined multi-axis rotational and translational motions that occur when machinery undergoes complex maneuvers. To make these improvements, POSTAL engineers worked with customers to identify an assortment of real-world motion situations. The signal processing algorithms were then trained to recognize combined motions and to more accurately separate gravitational forces (used to determine ‘which way is up’) from a mix of acceleration forces caused by movement. This enhancement makes TILTIX inclinometers an even more reliable source of information for motion control and safety-assurance systems in applications such as autonomous vehicles, construction machinery and cargo-handling cranes.

