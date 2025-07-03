POSITAL explosion-proof rotary encoders with UL certification

POSITAL’s explosion-proof IXARC incremental and absolute rotary encoders have been certified as complying with UL requirements for operation in areas with hazardous levels of flammable gases, dust and fibers (Class I, Division 2, Group A, B, C and D; Class II, Division 2, Group F and G; and Class III). These devices are ideal for oil and gas installations, chemical plants, woodworking operations, grain handling facilities and fabric production. Certification documents from UL cover multiple encoder configurations.

These products have also been certified for compliance with the international ATEX and IECEx standards for Category 3 electrical products operated in Zone 2 and Zone 22 conditions.

POSITAL’s UL-certified encoders feature aluminum or stainless-steel housings designed to eliminate electrical hot-spots that could ignite a fire or trigger an explosion. These housings contain magnetic measurement systems that provide accurate outputs and are designed to tolerate shock loads up to 100g and vibrations up to 10g.

IXARC incremental encoders feature several programmable performance parameters. Resolution (anywhere from 1 to 16,384 pulses per revolution) and incremental pulse direction (A before B or B before A) can be modified by simple firmware updates. The output driver can be configured as either Push-Pull (HTL) or RS422 (TTL). Customers may order factory pre-set configurations or adjust settings on-site using POSITAL’s UBIFAST programming tool.

Absolute encoders have up to 16-bit single turn resolution and a multiturn counting range of up 20 bits (over a million revolutions). Available communications interfaces include analog, SSI, CANopen, J1939, IO-Link, EtherCAT, Modbus, PROFIBUS and PROFINET. Rotation counters for multiturn versions use an energy-harvesting Wigand sensor system, eliminating the need for backup batteries and reducing associated maintenance tasks.

UL/ATEX/IECEx certified models in the IXARC encoder family are available with various mounting flange designs and shaft configurations. These options support integration into different machines and systems. Selecting an appropriate IXARC encoder for a given application is a clear and structured process.

