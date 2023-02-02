POSITAL launches WebShop for online purchases

POSITAL has launched its new WebShop for buyers of encoders, inclinometers, linear position sensors and related accessories. This service complements the company’s Product Finder portal enabling customers to explore POSITAL’s wide range of product options and to purchase products online.

For more than 15 years, POSITAL’s ‘mass customization’ production processes have been at the core of the company’s business model, offering customers a wide selection of product configurations. With this system, customers specify the product features they need using the menu system in POSITAL’s online Product Finder tool. This includes a wide range of performance characteristics, mechanical properties, and communications interface options. The system selects products that meet these requirements and provides the user with product codes, data sheets, manuals and certificates, and 2- or 3-D CAD drawings in major file formats. A 3-D drawing viewer is available to help engineers visualize how a device will fit onto their projects. Once an order has been placed, the system initiates the assembly of the required product(s) at POSITAL’s digital factory.

WebShop is intended to complement POSITAL’s international network of distributors. Christian Fell, head of POSITAL’s American operations comments “Our distribution partners will continue to play an important role in supporting customers, especially for larger orders. However, we believe that WebShop will be useful for maintenance personnel or system integrators who need to source a ‘special’ encoder or other device as quickly as possible to get their system up and running.” Now customers can complete the selection and purchase process, end-to-end, without leaving the Product Finder portal.

The enhanced Product Finder portal has several other features to support customers. EncoderMatch is a highly effective tool aimed at the MRO or spare parts business that simplifies the task of finding compatible replacements for defective incremental encoders. By identifying the manufacturer and model number of the original device (information that is usually available on the nameplate) maintenance staff or technical buyers can quickly find a suitable replacement from POSITAL’s extensive product portfolio – regardless of the original device’s manufacturer. No special expertise or technical knowledge is required. Once a suitable replacement has been identified, the portal will provide detailed data sheets, CAD drawings and other supporting information. The combination of EncoderMatch and WebShop streamlines the process of sourcing and ordering hard-to-find devices.

For more information, visit www.posital.com.