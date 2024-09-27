POSITAL upgrades IXARC absolute encoders with EtherNet/IP interface

POSITAL has introduced new versions of its IXARC absolute encoders with the popular Ethernet/IP interface. These new models feature three rotary switches for manual IP address configuration. These, along with diagnostic LEDs, simplify network setup and reduce the risk of configuration errors. Two variants are available: a version with IP54-rated environmental protection features easy access to the rotary switches and provides protection against dust and water splashes; while for harsh environments, an IP67-rated version offers better protection, including that ability to survive prolonged immersion in water.

Like earlier versions of IXARC encoder with the EtherNet/IP interface, the new variants support advanced network management tools. Upgrades include support for device-level ring topologies (to increase system redundancy capabilities), VLAN capability (allowing encoders and masters to be in different network subnets) and establishing priorities for control parameters. The new generation of encoders also features several device-monitoring capabilities, including over-temperature warnings and the ability to monitor acceleration levels. There is also an operating-time monitor that can be accessed through the interface. Diagnostics LEDs on the back of the housing simplify connection setup and debugging.

IXARC encoders with the EtherNet/IP interface are based on Posital’s well-proven measurement technologies and are available with 16-bit resolution, accuracy as high as 0.02° and multi-turn counters with a range of 16,384 revolutions.

