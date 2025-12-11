Power-dense motors rebirth supersonic flight

For more than two decades, supersonic commercial aviation has remained grounded. The Concorde, which entered service in 1976 and retired in 2003, proved that supersonic passenger flight was technically feasible, but it also revealed obstacles that have prevented its return. The aircraft could cruise at Mach 2 and reduce transatlantic flight times from seven to three hours, yet there were critical limitations, including extreme fuel consumption, operational costs that drove prohibitively expensive tickets, sonic boom restrictions that confined it to overland routes, and noise pollution concerns that limited airport access. While Concorde achieved approximately 15.8 passenger miles per gallon, contemporary subsonic aircraft such as the Boeing 747 reached about 46.4 passenger miles per gallon, making supersonic flight economically unnecessary for most routes.

Hope for advancement faded quickly after the July 25, 2000, tragedy, in which 109 people died in a crash after takeoff, when the fuel tank burst and ignited. Then, the September 11, 2001, events transformed global aviation, and fewer passengers purchased tickets.

Since Concorde’s retirement, no supersonic transport has entered commercial service, despite ongoing development efforts. The core challenge remains unchanged: supersonic aircraft have approximately half the lift-to-drag ratio of subsonic aircraft, requiring roughly double the thrust for any given lift requirement, and dramatically increasing fuel consumption. Additionally, environmental concerns over emissions and noise, combined with regulations banning supersonic flight over land in many jurisdictions, have created significant barriers to commercial viability.

Rebirthing supersonic flight

Astro Mechanica is a California-based engineering collective on a mission to make supersonic travel flexible, accessible, and sustainable. To achieve this, the company is integrating its advanced airframe and engine technologies — including Duality, its proprietary dual-use propulsion system — with a new flight operations model. With the Duality engine and an advanced airframe design, the company aims to unlock supersonic aircraft with near-term military and civilian applications, including national defense, orbital launch, and long-range cargo delivery.

Currently, Duality uses power-dense electric motors to separate the propulsion unit from the turboshaft core. The turbogenerator uses a gas turbine to generate electricity via two motors, which power four Helix SPX242-94 motors in the propulsors that control the fan and compressor. This hybrid-electric architecture enables it to mimic a turbofan at subsonic speeds, a turbojet at lower supersonic speeds, and transition to a ramjet at very high supersonic speeds. This adaptability optimizes performance across a wide range of flight speeds and profiles, creating a combined-cycle turboelectric adaptive engine that is efficient from takeoff to Mach 3. Paired with an advanced airframe design, Astro Mechanica is developing the world’s first supersonic aircraft with transpacific capability.

At the heart of Astro Mechanica’s fourth-generation engine prototype are the four Helix SPX242-94 motors, which power the two-stage compressor of the propulsor unit. These motors can deliver 400 kW of peak power with a maximum torque of 470 Nm, and can continuously output 300 kW and 286 Nm of torque. Critically, this is achieved in an incredibly power-dense package.

Helix is also designing custom motors for the fifth generation of Astro Mechanica’s propulsion system. These motors will be used to power the turbogenerator in this full-scale engine. The new motors are expected to output 900 kW of continuous power in either generator or propulsion modes. Peak power is 950 kW operating at up to 20,000 rpm with a maximum torque of 575 Nm. The new motor isolation system is designed for extreme-altitude operation.

Astro Mechanica is currently testing the fourth generation of its engine prototype and targeting first flight within three years. Within a decade, the company aims to make on-demand, supersonic passenger travel as accessible and affordable as commercial air travel is today.

