Powerful GigE cameras for superior streaming and monitoring

IDS Imaging Development Systems has introduced the ‘uEye Live’ camera series, featuring the uEye SCP and uEye SLE product lines, designed for industrial monitoring applications. They specialize in monitoring tasks, deliver various live streams and allow event recording. Unlike consumer-grade cameras, which often have limited availability and restricted access to spare parts, these models provide a reliable and long-term solution.

The GigE cameras are designed for standalone operation. Accessible via the web front end (HTTP), they support video streaming, hardware-accelerated video encoding and event-based recording in the camera memory. This enables event review and analysis when incidents occur.

Based on application needs, different design variants are available. The uEye SCP series features a fully closed 29x29x29 mm housing. The uEye SLE line consists of board-level models for embedded applications with different mounting options. The first uEye SCP camera with the 8.3 MP rolling shutter sensor IMX678 from the Sony Starvis 2 series, is now available. The board-level version and additional sensors will follow in 2025.

Philipp Ohl, head of product management at IDS, explains, “These monitoring cameras are industrial-grade, compact and cost-effective. They can deliver multiple video streams at the same time—and thanks to Sony Starvis 2 technology, they provide truly impressive image quality even in low-light situations.” The integrated ISP with automatic image enhancement features also plays an important role in this.

In total, there are three parallel streams available. In addition to H264, the models also offer MJPEG via HTTP, which enables direct display in the web browser without additional plug-ins or third-party software.

The RTSP protocol ensures standardized integration of H264 streams into existing tools and applications.

The cameras integrate into machine control systems using a web-based REST API.

For more information, visit ids-imaging.us.