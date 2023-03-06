Pre-terminated HDMI, USB, and DisplayPort connector line expanded

TechLogix Networx announced it will feature a number of new products in its popular MOFO Cable Series during ISC West 2023, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from March 29-31 at the Venetian Expo and Convention Center, booth #3036. New solutions among the MOFO Series include 8K HDMI Cables with Detachable Heads, USB-C Cables, USB-A to USB-C Cables, and DisplayPort 2.0 Cables.

8K HDMI cables with detachable heads (HD21D) cables have been designed for easier pulling through the conduit and tight spaces. Each cable also includes an optional 5V power supply for boosting low-output devices on longer cable runs. MOFO 8K cables are backward compatible with 1080p and 4K devices.

USB-C (USBC) cables extend SuperSpeed and Hi-Speed USB data and power (60W/20V/3A) up to 10m without the need for external power supplies, boosters, or extenders.

USB-A to USB-C (USBAC) cables adapt USB type A connections to USB type C connections and extend SuperSpeed and Hi-Speed USB data and power (2.5W/5V/0.9A) up to 50m without the need for external power supplies, boosters, or extenders.

DisplayPort 2.0 (DP20) cables feature the native, uncompressed transmission of DisplayPort signals up to 100m without the need for external power supplies, boosters, or extenders. DP20 cables support VESA resolutions up to 40G 8K.