Precision and miniature technologies at MD&M ATX West

The annual MD&M ATX West show in Anaheim, Calif. is a great place to see how far the industry has advanced precision and miniature technologies over the previous year. Micro-springs, 2-mm linear guides, and slotless motors thinner than chopsticks were just some of the miniature components on display.

Planar Motors is showing parts-conveyance systems featuring movers (with six DOF and payloads of 0.6 to 40 kg) that magnetically levitate above modular stators that the company calls Flyways. The system excels in high-cleanliness applications involving food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Indeed, the temptation to press, grab, and otherwise touch the movers, so it’s a good thing there was signage to discourage such shenanigans.

At SMC Corp., booth demos feature both pneumatics and motor-based motion systems to deliver automation. Specific products include actuators and cylinders along with controls and grippers.

Ding’s Motion USA (booth 2999) is showing a wide array of stepper-based linear actuation (including miniature products) and frameless motors to complement custom electromechanical solutions for OEMs. Engineer Nicolas Ha is on hand to explain the NEMA-6 actuators on display — including customization options for the motor windings, rolled leadscrew geometry and surface treatment, and nut profile. These are especially useful in handheld medical devices.

The Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI) team this year is emphasizing their custom-solutions capabilities that integrate precision gears, belt drives, locking systems, and other mechanical assemblies that are pre-engineered for medical and other applications. See them at booth 2074. Shown here is an exquisitely miniaturized gearset.

At MD&M ATX booth 1561, where Portescap is showing miniature slotless motors, another Regal Rexnord brand is co-located — Thomson Industries. On display are the company’s linear actuators (including the three main types of NEMA stepper linear actuators), linear ball bushing bearings, and profile rail linear guides.

Last but not least, at the Surface Solutions Group booth 1983, Orion Industries engineer and president Kevin Hess is on hand to discuss precision coating technologies (many PFAS-free) for various applications. One issue with coatings and other surface treatments is that they’re often afterthoughts in the design process … despite the fact that in some cases, their upfront consideration can allow for overall improvement of designs. We aim to provide future coverage soon on this for the aerospace industry in Design World sister brand engineering.com.