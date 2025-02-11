Precision mechanics with FAULHABER in Bugatti’s Tourbillon dashboard

Bugatti’s approach is defined by starting with excellence and refining every detail. For its upcoming luxury model, ‘Tourbillon,’ the dashboard will feature a genuine Swiss timepiece instead of a digital display. This hyper sports car incorporates precision mechanics from Concepto’s workshops, known for crafting movements for top watchmakers. FAULHABER stepper motors convert electronic signals from the onboard computer to move the hands of the timepiece.

The Bugatti Tourbillon is defined by impressive metrics: a top speed of 446 km/h, acceleration from 0 to 200 km/h in under 5 seconds, and a starting price of 3.8 million euros.

The drivetrain for the new model, set to launch in 2026, has been completely redeveloped. It is based on a complex system of electric motors, a V16 naturally aspirated engine, and the latest generation eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. “It was important to us that this car retains the pure and unadulterated analog feeling of a combustion engine while also combining it with the agility and capabilities of electric motors,” the manufacturer adds.

Pinnacle of Watchmaking

The French word ‘Tourbillon’ means ‘whirlwind,’ which perfectly suits this unique vehicle. The name also references an invention by Abraham Louis Breguet, a titan in the world of watchmaking. He honed his craft in 18th-century Switzerland before moving to France much like Ettore Bugatti, the Italian who founded his legendary sports car factory in Molsheim, Alsace, in 1909. Today, Bugatti vehicles are still manufactured there under the same prestigious name.

The Tourbillon is a highly complex and delicate mechanism that compensates for the effects of gravity on the accuracy of pocket watches and wristwatches. Today, these masterpieces of precision engineering are mainly crafted in La Chaux-de-Fonds, including at Concepto. Valérien Jaquet, who founded the company in 2006, is an admirer of Breguet and a remarkable watchmaker himself. In less than two decades, he has turned Concepto into one of the most important suppliers of watch movements to the major brands. Among its achievements, Concepto has developed the world’s thinnest mechanical watch, which is just 1.70 millimeters thick. In addition to the Tourbillon, the company offers movements with all conceivable complications.

When Bugatti decided to create a mechanical display for its latest vehicle, Concepto was the natural choice as a technical partner. The car also has a fold-out digital display in the center console with all the functions expected in a modern vehicle, but the speedometer in the driver’s direct line of sight had to be something truly exceptional.

Dimensional Leap and New Electronic Territory

“Bugatti wanted a display that not only resembled a high-end Swiss wristwatch on the outside but one that also utilized the same type of mechanics on the inside,” says Guillaume Tripet, who leads the Bugatti project at Concepto. “From this idea, the concept of a large circular display in the center with two smaller satellite displays to the left and right was born. It’s reminiscent of a classic wristwatch with multiple complications except here, instead of a stopwatch or moon phase, the central vehicle data is displayed, along with the exquisite mechanics behind the hands.”

The complex movement consists of 600 parts, all of which needed to be developed from scratch. While Concepto also produces desk clocks and has larger movements in its portfolio, the display in the Bugatti requires components up to 80 percent larger than these. The company’s machines first had to be adapted for this without compromising the usual precision of their production.

Another challenge was integrating the mechanics with the car’s onboard computer and the electric motors. The vehicle’s drivetrain, fuel, and battery data are collected by electronic sensors and sent to the central computer. For this information to appear on a mechanical display, a “translator” is needed. This task is performed by eight FAULHABER stepper motors, which are also manufactured in La Chaux-de-Fonds. These motors move the hands by converting the electronic signals directly into precisely counted motor steps.

Highly Heat-Resistant and Fast-Reacting

FAULHABER stepper motors excel at accurately converting control signals into precise movements. For this project, additional requirements and high hurdles in motor selection had to be met. The electromechanical display sits almost freely suspended on the steering column and has only a shallow depth. This limited space—alongside the intricate mechanics—had to accommodate eight stepper motors. The AM0820 and AM1020 models, with diameters of 8 and 10 millimeters, respectively, were selected.

Each motor moves one hand, meaning four motors are housed in the left satellite with its three display elements. These four are the only ones connected to the hands solely via a worm gear, while the other motors have a more complex transmission that is visible through sapphire glass. This component was custom developed by FAULHABER for this application, as was the motor control, which translates the measurement signals into hand movements or holds a stable position if the value remains unchanged.

“The display must always be easy to read, which is why numerous LEDs are integrated in the cluster,” explains Guillaume Tripet. “It’s also exposed to direct sunlight in its prominent position, making the inside extremely warm, especially as the limited space only allows for a single ventilation opening. On the other hand, the motors must also operate immediately after starting on a freezing winter day. They must start up without delay and manage very high loads relative to their small size, over long periods and without loss of performance.”

The FAULHABER motors in the Bugatti Tourbillon function within a temperature range of -30 to +120°C. They meet the precision and response requirements set by Concepto engineers. Similar products would need to be larger to achieve the same performance. During pre-production, the motors demonstrated reliable operation in the cluster and successfully passed tests like the vibration test.

Guillaume Tripet: “We are now perfecting the system so that the latest hyper sports car can be delivered with this exceptional display in time for the launch.”

For more information, visit faulhaber.com.