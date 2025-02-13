Precision solutions for semiconductor and pharma industries

In industries requiring high precision, such as semiconductor manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, precision and cleanliness are critical requirements. The UNIMOTION CTL Linear Unit offers advanced linear motion capabilities to meet the specific needs of these environments. With its integrated high-performance linear motor and innovative design, the CTL unit is reshaping what engineers can expect from linear motion solutions.

Compact design meets high performance

The CTL Linear Unit stands out for its impressive combination of compact dimensions and robust performance. Available in three size series (145, 200, and 250), the CTL is engineered for versatility. With stroke lengths reaching up to 5970 mm and continuous forces of up to 1125 N, it’s built to handle a wide range of applications without compromising on space or effectiveness. The integration of precision linear guides ensures the repeatability and accuracy crucial for semiconductor and pharmaceutical processes.

Why cleanroom certification matters

Engineers working in cleanroom environments know that even the tiniest particle can disrupt production. The CTL Linear Unit proudly boasts ISO 3 and ISO 5 cleanroom certifications, making it suitable for the most demanding applications where contamination control is critical. This certification is more than a badge; it’s a commitment to quality that allows engineers to operate with confidence, knowing that their equipment meets the highest cleanliness standards.

Enhanced features for unmatched reliability

Backlash-free operation: The CTL unit’s integrated linear motor removes backlash, enabling precise movements critical for applications requiring high accuracy.

The CTL unit’s integrated linear motor removes backlash, enabling precise movements critical for applications requiring high accuracy. Silent high-speed cable chain: Optional features like a silent high-speed cable chain enhance the unit’s performance while keeping noise levels down—ideal for cleanroom settings.

Optional features like a silent high-speed cable chain enhance the unit’s performance while keeping noise levels down—ideal for cleanroom settings. Robust protection system: The unit’s specialized protection cover design ensures that it remains sealed and protected, even under high acceleration conditions.

Built for engineers, by engineers

The CTL Linear Unit is designed for both performance and ease of use. The online shop includes a configuration tool that enables engineers to customize linear units to specific requirements. Designs can be visualized in real time with instant 3D previews and over 50 downloadable native formats available for seamless integration.

The UNIMOTION advantage

Opting for the CTL linear unit means investing in a solution that offers extensive benefits:

High dynamics and low moving mass: More power without additional weight – for faster operation and reduced energy consumption.

More power without additional weight – for faster operation and reduced energy consumption. Reduced maintenance effort: The design reduces wear and increases maintenance intervals, offering practical benefits in production environments.

The design reduces wear and increases maintenance intervals, offering practical benefits in production environments. Versatile measuring systems: With a choice of integrated encoder options, including Hall sensors, they enable precise control tailored to specific requirements.

Optimize operation with UNIMOTION CTL Linear Unit

For engineers in the semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries, the UNIMOTION CTL Linear Unit is a game-changer. Its combination of precision, cleanroom compatibility, and advanced features positions it as the ideal choice for demanding applications.

Integrating the CTL unit into processes enables unparalleled accuracy and reliability, ensuring efficient and competitive operations.

For more information, visit unimotionusa.com.