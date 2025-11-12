Precision technology for pouch-filling machines

Speed is of the essence for packaging machines: Products must be filled, reliably sealed, and prepared for shipping in the shortest possible cycles. Ideally, maintenance and unplanned downtime are rare to keep the total cost of ownership low. The list of requirements is long and applies to the packaging machine itself and its components, such as the drive technology.

The Belgian company Scaldopack develops, produces, and services advanced spout-inserting machines and pouch-filling and sealing machines. The manufactured packages must be of very high quality, with a low error rate, stable production speeds, and high machine availability. At the same time, flexibility is also important, as their systems are converted from one batch to the next in a short time. Depending on the system and application, changeover times range from a few hours to less than 30 minutes.

Scaldopack uses Faulhaber BLDC motors in their machines, which operate around the clock, seven days a week. The direct linear drives with built-in Hall sensors enable a position accuracy of up to 0.1 mm with an acceleration of up to 4 g. This allows the machine to move pouches quickly and precisely to the proper filling position. There, they are filled and sealed with the correct quantity, then stacked in displays for shipment or sale.

Because floorspace in production facilities is often expensive and limited, the systems need to occupy as little space as possible. In the compact machine, the drive unit has a volume of 22 x 22 x 74 mm, achieves a peak force of 27 N, and can operate continuously for nearly three years without maintenance.

In addition to the drive’s reliability, system integration and machine operability are also decisive factors. The MC 3603 motion controllers perform the position control in the machines. Using standardized communication interfaces, such as RS232, EtherCAT, or CAN, control setpoints can be easily set, or the drive can be integrated into the automation system.

In Scaldopack’s application, the motion controller’s CiA402 compatibility enables integration with the filling system’s EtherCAT control system, simplifying integration and required tests. This allows the company to optimally match drive systems and machines to achieve peak performance. The application makes clear what a decisive role dynamic, precise, compact, low-maintenance, and easy-to-integrate drive technology plays in the automated packaging industry.

