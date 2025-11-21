Presto and Linxens collaborate on connected biosensor platform

Linxens and Presto Engineering announced a collaboration to develop a next-generation platform for connected biosensors. The companies plan to present initial results at MEDICA 2025, a major international medical trade fair.

A biosensor platform concept for the next era of diagnostics

The collaboration focuses on developing a scalable platform that integrates sensing, connectivity and semiconductor functions into a single disposable device. By combining Presto’s ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) technology with Linxens’ experience in flexible biosensor transducers, electrodes, antennas and high-volume manufacturing, the companies aim to create a biosensor platform that can be used in various applications and produced efficiently.

The platform is being developed with the following goals:

providing an affordable, disposable option for cost-sensitive healthcare settings

using compact, lightweight construction to support ease of use

enabling digital connectivity to support standardized results

supporting industrial-scale production through high-volume manufacturing

allowing design flexibility for different formats and use cases

Applications in healthcare, industry and environmental testing

Designed as a flexible, modular platform, the solution is intended to support a variety of use cases, including point-of-care testing, wearable monitoring and on-site analysis for food safety and environmental applications. Its architecture is built to accommodate different diagnostic requirements while maintaining scalability and cost considerations.

Linxens Healthcare, the health-focused brand of Linxens, and Presto Engineering are developing the platform to support efficient workflows and portable configurations that can be used in field or low-resource settings. In industrial and environmental applications, the platform is intended to support on-site testing for pathogens or contaminants and provide digital results for process-related decisions.