Design World

Presto and Linxens collaborate on connected biosensor platform

By |

Linxens and Presto Engineering announced a collaboration to develop a next-generation platform for connected biosensors. The companies plan to present initial results at MEDICA 2025, a major international medical trade fair.

A biosensor platform concept for the next era of diagnostics

The collaboration focuses on developing a scalable platform that integrates sensing, connectivity and semiconductor functions into a single disposable device. By combining Presto’s ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) technology with Linxens’ experience in flexible biosensor transducers, electrodes, antennas and high-volume manufacturing, the companies aim to create a biosensor platform that can be used in various applications and produced efficiently.

The platform is being developed with the following goals:

  • providing an affordable, disposable option for cost-sensitive healthcare settings
  • using compact, lightweight construction to support ease of use
  • enabling digital connectivity to support standardized results
  • supporting industrial-scale production through high-volume manufacturing
  • allowing design flexibility for different formats and use cases

Applications in healthcare, industry and environmental testing

Designed as a flexible, modular platform, the solution is intended to support a variety of use cases, including point-of-care testing, wearable monitoring and on-site analysis for food safety and environmental applications. Its architecture is built to accommodate different diagnostic requirements while maintaining scalability and cost considerations.

Linxens Healthcare, the health-focused brand of Linxens, and Presto Engineering are developing the platform to support efficient workflows and portable configurations that can be used in field or low-resource settings. In industrial and environmental applications, the platform is intended to support on-site testing for pathogens or contaminants and provide digital results for process-related decisions.

Filed Under: Semiconductor manufacture, Medical-device manufacture
Tagged With: ,
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World