Productivity1000 and Productivity2000 relay & TTL modules from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new discrete and relay I/O expansion modules to the Productivity PLC family. For the Productivity1000 PLC series, a 4-channel, high-current relay output module is now available. This module provides up to 7A/point for both DC and AC control circuits and features four Form C (normally open/normally closed) contacts.

For the Productivity2000 PLC series, a 6-channel, high current (7A/point) relay output module is available. A 16-point low-voltage discrete input module and a 16-point low-voltage discrete output module have also been added. These modules work with devices that utilize transistor-transistor-logic (TTL) and voltage levels ranging from 3.3 to 5 VDC.

The new Productivity1000 high current relay module is priced at $73.00. The Productivity2000 high current relay module is $107.00 and the new TTL discrete I/O modules start at $98.00. All modules come with a 45-day money-back guarantee and a 2-year warranty.

AutomationDirect

