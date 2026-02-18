Project DIAMOnD offers additive manufacturing services

Project DIAMOnD, a 3D printing initiative led by Automation Alley, announced that its Digital Transformation Center (DTC) is now accepting print orders from businesses outside the Project DIAMOnD membership network. The service expands access to industrial additive manufacturing equipment and technical support for small and midsize businesses in Michigan and other regions.

The DTC, originally created to support Project DIAMOnD grant participants as they moved beyond the capacity of in-house 3D printers, now operates as a professional fee-for-service manufacturing resource.

With the expansion, manufacturers, engineering firms, and technology companies can access polymer and metal additive manufacturing capabilities without purchasing equipment or managing the systems in-house.

Located in Auburn Hills, Michigan, the Project DIAMOnD DTC provides access to industrial additive manufacturing processes including polymer powder-bed fusion (SAF), high-performance and large-format thermoplastic FFF/MEX printing and directed energy deposition (DED) metal printing. The center also offers post-processing, inspection and validation tools along with support from a technical team.

The DTC supports use cases including functional prototyping, tooling and short-run or bridge production. Companies can submit designs through a secure digital portal, receive quotes and work with experts to select materials, processes, and workflows for their applications. Orders are managed through digital workflows designed to protect intellectual property and support repeatable production for future orders.

DTC services are priced to be accessible for small and medium-sized manufacturers and makers, consistent with Project DIAMOnD’s goal of supporting digital transformation. Project DIAMOnD will continue to offer grant-funded programs and training, while the Digital Transformation Center operates as a professional service available to businesses.

For more information, visit automationalley.com.