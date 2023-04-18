ProSense D80 Series large rectangular inductive proximity sensors from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new ProSense D80 series large rectangular proximity sensors to their extensive lineup of inductive proximity sensors. This series offers long sensing distances up to 60mm, large sensor faces, and robust IP65- or IP67-rated PPE housings for harsh industrial environments.

These “pancake” style proximity sensors are available with 80 x 40 x 105mm or 80 x 40 x 92mm housing dimensions, AC- or DC-power options, and a variety of termination styles.

The new ProSense D80 series rectangular proximity sensors are UL-listed, RoHS-compliant, and CE and UKCA-marked.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/sensors