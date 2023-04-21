Continue to Site

ProSense F18 Series 18mm round photoelectric sensors from AutomationDirect

prosense-f18 product shot on purple backgroundAutomationDirect has added ProSense F18 series 18mm round sensors to their extensive lineup of photoelectric sensors. The F18 series features sensing distances up to 25m, rugged PBT thermoplastic housings, and an IP67 protection rating.

These general-purpose sensors are available in diffuse, diffuse with adjustable background suppression, polarized retroreflective, and through-beam sensing styles.

The new ProSense F18 series photoelectric sensors are UL-listed, CE-marked, and RoHS-compliant.

AutomationDirect
www.automationdirect.com/general-photoelectric

