ProSense F18 Series 18mm round photoelectric sensors from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added ProSense F18 series 18mm round sensors to their extensive lineup of photoelectric sensors. The F18 series features sensing distances up to 25m, rugged PBT thermoplastic housings, and an IP67 protection rating.

These general-purpose sensors are available in diffuse, diffuse with adjustable background suppression, polarized retroreflective, and through-beam sensing styles.

The new ProSense F18 series photoelectric sensors are UL-listed, CE-marked, and RoHS-compliant.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/general-photoelectric