ProSense FLG Series detection light grids from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added ProSense FLG series detecting light grids that offer a cost-effective solution for object detection and feature a simple setup with no programming required. They have no dead zone on the full detection height and are perfect for a variety of applications, such as material handling, counting, and warehousing.

The ProSense FLG series detection light grids feature discrete complementary outputs and are available with detection heights up to 1580 mm. They offer 20 or 40 mm beam resolution options, a 0.1 to 10 m operating distance, and rugged aluminum housings with an IP67 protection rating.

ProSense detection light grids are NOT protective devices and should not be used to guarantee personnel safety.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/light-grids