ProSense frequency signal conditioners from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added frequency signal conditioners from ProSense. These new signal conditioners are extremely versatile, affordable, and provide the flexibility to convert, transmit, scale, and isolate input signals from a wide variety of process sensors and controller I/O.

The SCU-2200 universal analog-to-frequency converters accept milliamp, voltage, RTD, thermocouple, or potentiometer inputs and provide a scalable single-frequency output (up to 25kHz). They are helpful when a controller does not have any analog input points available but does have a frequency input.

The SCU-2500 series frequency (input) conditioners are useful for converting frequency signals from encoders, magnetic pick-ups, variable speed drives, and flow meters to an analog signal for a PLC, recorder, or digital display. They accept frequency signals up to 100kHz and provide unipolar or bipolar analog, relay, or frequency (up to 100kHz) outputs. An optional square root relationship between the input and output is also available for flow measurement applications.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/signal-conditioner