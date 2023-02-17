ProSense VCT series harsh-duty vibration transmitters detect equipment vibrations

ProSense VCT series vibration transmitters accurately detect vibrations of industrial equipment, primarily steam and gas turbines, pumps, motors, compressors, and rolling mills. Vibration sensors provide early detection of developing malfunctions, allowing for timely maintenance before major damage or failure results in costly repairs and production downtime

These MEMS-based sensors are suitable for harsh industrial applications and offer a rugged stainless-steel construction, a wide operating temperature range, and a high IP67/68/69K protection rating (depending on the IP rating of the cable used). They provide vibration sensing to standard DIN ISO 10816.

The new ProSense VCT series vibration sensors are UL listed, CE marked, RoHS compliant, priced at $205.00, and come with a 5-year warranty

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com