PTDA adds CinchSeal as manufacturer and Canals as associate member

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA), an association for the industrial power transmission and motion control distribution channel, has added CinchSeal Associates, Inc. as a manufacturer member and Canals as an associate member.

CinchSeal Associates, Inc. manufacturers rotary shifts for screw conveyors, mixers, blenders and other bulk-handling equipment. Its seals are used in industries including food processing, pharmaceuticals, chemical, cement, battery production and mining. The company offers FDA-compliant materials and USDA-certified designs and works with OEMs to provide custom sealing solutions.

Canals provides an AI-powered sales platform designed for industrial suppliers, including manufacturers and distributors. The platform facilitates lead generation, quoting, and customer engagement by connecting with existing CRM and ERP systems. Canals is designed to work with typical industrial workflows and data structures, using AI to handle routine tasks and improve sales efficiency.

