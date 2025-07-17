PTDA adds five new members to industry network

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA), an association for the industrial power transmission and motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel, has added new distributor members 3BG Supply and Aim Industries, and new manufacturer members Advanced Material Handling and BMI Bearings USA Inc. PTDA also welcomes back returning distributor member Cresswell Richardson.

Distributors

3BG Supply provides power transmission components such as bearings, machine guards, and bushings, along with custom solutions.

Established in 2021, Aim Industries stocks a range of parts, including conveyor components, gearboxes, and belts. The company collaborates with suppliers to offer free product training on topics such as product basics and maintenance. It also provides on-site technical support and draws on over 50 years of experience in steel mills and 35 years in power transmission sales.

Manufacturers

Advanced Material Handling designs and manufactures conveyor chains, sprockets, wear packages, and complete conveying systems for use in industrial settings. With in-house fabrication and engineering, the company provides reliable solutions for industries such as forestry, pulp and paper, mining, agriculture, cement, OSB, recycling, biomass, asphalt, and sugar.

BMI Bearings USA Inc., an ISO 9001-certified manufacturer, supplies roller and mounted bearings for the industrial sector. The company offers both standard catalog products and custom-designed solutions to customers worldwide.

Creswell Richardson, which has rejoined PTDA, is an industrial supply company that provides bearings, power transmission products, electrical components, and engineered mechanical and electrical solutions. It also supplies pneumatics and designs aluminum extrusion projects.

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is a global trade association for the industrial power transmission and motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Based in Chicago, PTDA represents distribution companies with over $20 billion in combined sales across more than 2,700 locations. Its membership also includes manufacturers that supply products to the PT/MC industry.

For more information, visit ptda.org.