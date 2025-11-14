PTDA Foundation invests in scholarships for PT/MC professionals

Building on the launch of last year’s employee and student scholarship program, the PTDA Foundation continues its focus on addressing the need for skilled power transmission and motion control (PT/MC) professionals.
These employee scholarship awards recipients received $2,500 to support continuing education and help advance their careers in the PT/MC industry:
- Stanis Arcel Fotsing Talla, Motion
University of Quebec, bachelor’s degree mechanical engineering
- Chantal Guzman Del Castillo, Regal Rexnord
Milwaukee Area Technical School, associate’s degree mechanical engineering technology
- Jacob Miller, SEW-Eurodrive Inc.
University of South Carolina Upstate, bachelor’s degree engineering technology management
- Isabel Walsh, Regal Rexnord
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, master’s of Business Administration
These student scholarship recipients received $3,000 toward their education in a PT/MC-related field:
- Bence Dobo, The Ohio State University
Field of Study: mechanical engineering
- Colin Kipp, Milwaukee School of Engineering
Field of Study: mechanical engineering
- Tamoghna Kommaraju, Georgia Tech
Field of Study: industrial engineering
- Jacob Kuenzi, Chemeketa Community College
Field of Study: mechanical engineering
- Zach Miller, Texas A&M University
Field of Study: industrial distribution
Read more about each recipient online at ptdafoundation.org/Scholarships. Applications for the 2026 scholarships will open in January, with the number of available student scholarships increasing from five to eight and employee scholarships from four to six.
For more information, visit ptdafoundation.org.
Filed Under: NEWS • PROFILES • EDITORIALS, Student programs • Technical education