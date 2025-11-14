Design World

PTDA Foundation invests in scholarships for PT/MC professionals

Building on the launch of last year’s employee and student scholarship program, the PTDA Foundation continues its focus on addressing the need for skilled power transmission and motion control (PT/MC) professionals.

These employee scholarship awards recipients received $2,500 to support continuing education and help advance their careers in the PT/MC industry:

  • Stanis Arcel Fotsing Talla, Motion
    University of Quebec, bachelor’s degree mechanical engineering
  • Chantal Guzman Del Castillo, Regal Rexnord
    Milwaukee Area Technical School, associate’s degree mechanical engineering technology
  • Jacob Miller, SEW-Eurodrive Inc.
    University of South Carolina Upstate, bachelor’s degree engineering technology management
  • Isabel Walsh, Regal Rexnord
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, master’s of Business Administration

These student scholarship recipients received $3,000 toward their education in a PT/MC-related field:

  • Bence Dobo, The Ohio State University
    Field of Study: mechanical engineering
  • Colin Kipp, Milwaukee School of Engineering
    Field of Study: mechanical engineering
  • Tamoghna Kommaraju, Georgia Tech
    Field of Study: industrial engineering
  • Jacob Kuenzi, Chemeketa Community College
    Field of Study: mechanical engineering
  • Zach Miller, Texas A&M University
    Field of Study: industrial distribution

Read more about each recipient online at ptdafoundation.org/Scholarships. Applications for the 2026 scholarships will open in January, with the number of available student scholarships increasing from five to eight and employee scholarships from four to six.

For more information, visit ptdafoundation.org.

