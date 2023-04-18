PTDA Foundation now accepting nominations for 2023 Leadership Awards

The PTDA Foundation is seeking nominations for its Wendy B. McDonald Woman of the Year Award and Robert (Bob) K. Callahan Advancing Leaders Award.

The Wendy B. McDonald Woman of the Year Award recognizes a woman who, regardless of where she is in her career, brought change as an integral contributor to the success of her company and the PT/MC industry in 2022. The PTDA Foundation established the award in 2014 to honor the memory of Wendy B. McDonald, one of the PT/MC industry’s true pioneers known for her legendary philanthropy and commitment to giving back to the industry and the communities that led to her success.

The award is presented annually when merited. Nominations will be accepted through June 9, 2023. Award criteria can be found at ptda.org/McDonaldAward.

The Robert (Bob) K. Callahan Advancing Leaders Award recognizes young and ambitious individuals who demonstrate a passion and drive to grow within the PT/MC industry. The late Bob Callahan made a lifelong commitment to support the advancement of next-generation trailblazers in the PT/MC industry. The award was established in his honor.

Nominations are due by June 9, 2023, and criteria can be found at ptda.org/CallahanAward. Nominations are not gender specific—all are welcome to be considered.

Both awards will be presented at the PTDA 2023 Industry Summit in Amelia Island, Fla. in October.

The PTDA Foundation, whose work is funded solely by donations, was founded in 1982. Its core purpose is to champion education, outreach, and research initiatives relevant to the PT/MC industry that enhance the knowledge and/or professionalism and productivity for industry stakeholders. PTDA Foundation is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation; contributions are tax-deductible to the full amount allowed by law.

