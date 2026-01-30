PTDA Foundation opens 2026 student and employee scholarships

The PTDA Foundation is entering the third year of its student and employee scholarship program, which supports education and workforce development for the Power Transmission/Motion Control (PT/MC) industry. Last year, the program received 222 applications, up from 32 in its first year. This year, the Foundation increased student scholarships from five to eight and employee scholarships from four to six.

Student scholarships provide financial assistance for students in North America studying engineering, manufacturing, supply chain or other PT/MC-related fields. Applicants must be enrolled in, or recently accepted to, a trade school, technical school, community college or four-year university.

Employee scholarships provide financial assistance to full-time employees of PT/MC employers in North America. Applicants must be enrolled in a trade school, technical school, community college, university, continuing education program, or an industry-relevant certification program. Eligible areas of study include engineering, technology, or business related to PT/MC.

Applications for both scholarships can be found online at ptdafoundation.org/scholarships. The application deadline is June 1, 2026. Awardees will be selected in August.

For more information, visit ptdafoundation.org.