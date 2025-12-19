Design World

PTDA Industry Immersion Conference returns March 25 in Nashville

The Power Transmission Distributors Association announced the return of its Industry Immersion Conference, a professional development program, on March 25, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. The one-day program is intended for employees new to the power transmission and motion control channel and will cover relationship-building skills, business insights and industry context.

Developed and led by PTDA member executives, the Industry Immersion Conference is intended to help distributors and manufacturers support early-career employee development. Participants will take part in in-person networking, learning activities and panel discussions with PT/MC leaders who will share insights and lessons from their career paths.

PTDA encouraged member companies to send early-career professionals to the program for structured learning, peer networking and industry guidance. Early bird registration closes Jan. 19, 2026.

For more information, visit ptda.org/IndustryImmersion.

