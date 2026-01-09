PTDA names 2026 board and manufacturer council leaders

The 2026 Board of Directors and Manufacturer Council of the Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) have begun their leadership terms.

Jim Jeffiers, vice president, Applied Industrial Technologies, steps into the role of president of the association. Jeffiers has been an active PTDA volunteer for many years, including six years of service on the PTDA Board. His leadership experience and deep understanding of the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) channel position him well to guide the association through 2026.

Jeffiers will be joined on the 2026 PTDA Board of Directors by:

Immediate past president Bill Shepard, vice president, BDI, Cleveland, Ohio

First vice president Tom Holtry, division vice president, conveyance solutions, Motion, Birmingham, Ala.

Second vice president Craig Pirie, president, Daemar Inc., Oakville, Ontario

Treasurer Brian Nowak, president and CEO, Kurz Industrial Solutions, Neenah, Wis.

Manufacturer Council chair Chris Gumas, director of customer experience, Ruland Manufacturing, Marlborough, Mass.

Manufacturer Council vice chair Maxine Gomez, sales manager, Belden Universal, Hillside, Ill.

PTDA Foundation president Mike McLain, vice president, Allied Bearing & Supply Inc., New Orleans, La.

EPTDA president Henrik Walter, CEO, Nomo Group, Taby, Sweden

Directors

Craig Bobbie, president, PTM Industries Inc. (Calgary, Alberta)

Nate Kinsey, account manager, Apex Industrial Automation (Romeoville, Ill.)

Mike Pulley, vice president sales & operations, Bartlett Bearing Co., Inc. (Philadelphia, Penn.)

Joe Savage, president, Bearing Service, Inc. (Livonia, Mich.)

Anthony Smith, president, TBC, Inc. Texas Bearing Company (Amarillo, Texas)

Jos Sueters, director of strategic partnerships industrial aftermarket, NTN Bearing Corp. of Canada Ltd. (Mississauga, Ontario)

Chris Gumas, director of customer experience, Ruland Manufacturing, will serve as chair of the 2026 Manufacturer Council. Gumas has been an active PTDA volunteer and previously served as Manufacturer Council vice chair.

Serving alongside Gumas on the Manufacturer Council are:

Immediate Past Chair Sara Zimmerman, vice president, customer experience and product, Sumitomo Machinery Corp. of America (Chesapeake, Va.)

Vice Chair Maxine Gomez, sales manager, Belden Universal (Hillside, Ill.)

Council members

Kristian Campbell, industrial marketing product manager NA, Dayco Incorporated (Birmingham, Mich.)

Ellie Girard, regional manager, LUBRIPLATE Lubricants Company (Newark, NJ)

Joe Kahn, director strategic accounts, SKF North America (Waukegan, Ill.)

Chris Keyser, vice president global channel sales, ABB Motors and Mechanical Inc. (Fort Smith, Ark.)

Michael Moonan, senior vice president sales, Solve Industrial Motion Group (Charlotte, NC)

David Zoesch, director national accounts, Schaeffler (Fort Mill, S.C.)

For more information, visit ptda.org.