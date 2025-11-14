PTDA names Ajay Bajaj as 2025 Warren Pike Award recipient

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) has named Ajay Bajaj, president and owner of Rotator Products Limited, as the recipient of the 2025 Warren Pike Award for lifetime achievement in the power transmission and motion control (PT/MC) industry.

The Warren Pike Award, named for PTDA’s co-founder and first president, recognizes individuals who have shown sustained leadership in support of the association and the PT/MC industry. Bajaj has demonstrated these qualities through his long career, which includes contributions in innovation, mentorship and service.

After starting his career as an engineer with an international gearbox and coupling manufacturer in New Delhi, Bajaj joined Voith to support the launch of its Canadian operations. He later moved into distribution when he joined Rotator Products, where his technical background helped shape the direction of the business. Since purchasing the company in the early 2000s, he has shifted Rotator Products from a traditional power transmission supplier to a provider of engineered solutions, offering specialized products and designs for industrial applications.

In addition to his business experience, Bajaj has contributed to the industry and the PTDA community through his volunteer roles. He has served on several committees, on the Board of Directors and as PTDA president in 2015. He currently serves on the PTDA Foundation Board of Trustees and supports the foundation’s work to help develop future industry professionals.

For more information, visit ptda.org.