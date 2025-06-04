PTDA welcomes MANTIS Conveyor Products and Allen Bearings & Technologies Limited

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA), the leading association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel, welcomes new manufacturer member MANTIS Conveyor Products and welcomes back distributor member Allen Bearings & Technologies Limited.

MANTIS Conveyor Products is backed by more than 60 years of expertise in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of mechanical motion parts and assemblies from concept through production. They manufacture trough assemblies, idlers, and other conveyor components. The company provides in-house engineering, production, and assembly with nationwide support and global supply chain capabilities.

For over 65 years, Allen Bearings & Technologies has distributed bearings and power transmission equipment from the industry’s leading brands. The company also offers customized solutions to fit their customers’ business needs.

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $20 billion in sales and span over 2,700 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.

PTDA

www.ptda.org