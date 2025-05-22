PTDA welcomes manufacturer Rota Free Inc. as a new member

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA), the leading association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel, welcomes new manufacturer member Rota Free Inc.

Rota Free Inc. specializes in manufacturing and applications involving keyless locking devices, couplings, and torque limiters. The company supports both engineering and maintenance of rotating equipment.

“We recognize the significant value that distributors bring when working with both OEMs and end users. Joining PTDA enables us to strengthen these relationships and enhance the level of support we provide to the market,” states Valentino Cagnin, president, Rota Free Inc.

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $20 billion in sales and span over 2,700 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.

