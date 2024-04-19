PTDA  welcomes new member

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA), the association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel, welcomes a new associate member.

Service First Processing consults on and provides credit card and electronic payment processing for businesses, with a particular focus on servicing trade associations and buying groups. Its solutions integrate with several enterprise resource management (ERP) platforms.

PTDA is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $19 billion in sales and span more than 2,500 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.

