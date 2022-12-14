PTDA welcomes three new members

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA), the leading association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel, welcomes three new member companies.

Distributor Members

Belt Power (Marietta, Ga.)

Belt Power is an independent distributor and fabricator of conveyor system components, including conveyor belts, equipment, accessories, power transmission products, rubber hose, and gasket products. Belt Power supplies manufacturing, distribution, and OEMs with a large variety of conveyor belting, conveyor components, custom conveyors, and more. “The Belt Power Team believes in the strength of relationships and networking with industry peers,” said Director of Marketing Craig Lemonds. “We joined PTDA to build those relationships.”

Servibandas (Mexico City, Mexico)

Servibandas de México, S.A. de C.V. was founded in 1989 as a supplier of bands, hoses, and seals.

Associate Members

Tribute, Inc. (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)

Since 1983, Tribute, Inc. has been providing niche-focused and high-quality integrated ERP software solutions. Through its signature software solution, TrulinX, Tribute helps industrial and engineered product distributors & fabricators bolster profits and gain an edge over competitors.

