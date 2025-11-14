PTDA’s 2025 Industry Summit highlights industry connections

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) held its Industry Summit Oct. 23–25 at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. The event, themed “Spurring Connections,” brought together nearly 450 distributors and manufacturers from the power transmission and motion control industry to exchange information and discuss industry priorities.

Over three days, attendees engaged in sessions, collaborative discussions and peer networking designed to fuel growth and innovation across the channel.

Sessions explored AI, market data and industry challenges

From the opening keynote to the closing, education sessions reflected the fast-changing realities of business and technology:

Winning with AI: In the opening keynote, former Amazon executive Trent Gillespie challenged leaders to see artificial intelligence (AI) not as another tool, but as a new operating system for business. He urged PT/MC companies to “invent their own future” by empowering employees to experiment, learn and use AI to transform operations, customer engagement and innovation.

Networking opportunities for attendees

The Industry Summit also offered opportunities for attendees to build relationships. PTDA’s Manufacturer-Distributor Idea Exchange, or MD-IDEX, provided scheduled time for current and prospective channel partners to hold one-on-one conversations. General receptions, along with events for women in the industry and first-time attendees, as well as hospitality gatherings and informal meetups throughout the resort, created additional settings for introductions and networking.

PTDA will hold the 2026 Industry Summit on Oct. 28–30 at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo. Registration opens in June 2026.

For more information, visit ptda.org.