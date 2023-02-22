Continue to Site

Push-pull locking options, hybrid one-cable solution added to binder M12 connector portfolio

Recent additions to binder USA’s M12 portfolio offer new combinations of features – pin count, termination style, locking system, housing materials, and shielding. The company is also developing new M12-threaded products with outer push-pull locking. The variety of options allows users to optimize their solution for specific applications, including factory and process automation, industrial metrology and controls, and autonomous robots and cobots.

Binder pre-assembled overmolded M12 connectors
binder also introduced its own single-cable hybrid solution, which combines 7 signal contacts with 2 power contacts to allow power and signal supply in a single connector. For power supply, rated currents of 12 A and voltages up to 63 V are available. For signal transmission, rated currents of 0.5 A and up to 12 V are offered.

Binder's M12 panel-mount connectors with L coding
M12 portfolio highlights:

  • Pin count: 3, 4, 5, 8, and 12
  • Locking system: screw
  • Termination: crimp, screw, clamp, IDT
  • Protection degree: IP67 to IP68/IP69K
  • Meets DIN EN IEC 61076-2-010 standard
  • Various codings
  • Straight, angled and products molded on both sides available

Binder USA
www.binder-usa.com

