QC Conveyors unveils heavy-duty AS80 conveyor system

QC Conveyors, a manufacturer of conveyor systems, announces the launch of its latest innovation, the AS80 heavy-duty conveyor system. Engineered with precision and designed for versatility, the AS80 maximizes efficiency in several material handling applications.

Boasting the widest, longest, and strongest aluminum frame in QC Conveyors’ lineup, the AS80 conveyor system is engineered to meet the rigorous demands of modern industries. Capable of moving heavy loads of up to 600 lb, the AS80 excels in many applications, from robotics to automotive and more.

Like all QC Conveyors’ products, the AS80 offers a low profile, at just 3.81 in. The AS80 doesn’t compromise on versatility, offering widths from 6 to 36 in. and lengths up to 40 ft. They support speeds up to 535 ft per minute.

AS80 Conveyors feature a crowned pulley, taking advantage of each belt’s tendency to run centered on the longest part of the conveyor; this ensures consistent belt tracking and maximum belt life. V-guided belts are available for conveyors with side-loading or -exiting.

“We are thrilled to introduce the AS80 conveyor system to the market,” said David Hummel, VP and general manager of QC Conveyors. “With its unmatched performance and reliability, the AS80 represents the next generation of material handling solutions, allowing businesses to achieve new levels of efficiency and productivity.”

A full array of accessories is available, including fixed sides, adjustable guides, stands (which feature an all-new, easily adjustable design), AC or DC gearmotors, and more. AS80 Conveyors are compatible with QC Conveyors’ URCap, which allows easy integration with cobots from Universal Robots.

For more information about the AS80 conveyor system and other innovative solutions from QC Conveyors, please visit www.qcconveyors.com.