Quick adjust flange collars now with hex and square bores

An expanding line of quick adjust flange collars for mechanical drive systems where regular adjustments are required has been introduced by Stafford Manufacturing Corp. of Wilmington, MA.

Python flange collars feature a split hub on the flange that allows easy installation and an integrated Flip-Lok lever-operated clamp that permits one-handed tightening and positioning. Now offered with round, hex, square and threaded bores and a plain flange or six-hole bolt pattern for numerous mounting options, they are suitable for a wide range of mechanical drive applications.

Capable of handling 200 lb axial loads, Python flange collars come in 15 bore sizes from 3/8 to 1-1/4 in. and 10 from 8 to 30 mm. Available plain or with a keyway and varying flange O.D.s and widths, these standard collars are made from aluminum, but steel and stainless steel are available upon request.

Python flange collars are priced according to size and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.

