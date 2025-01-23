Quickly Building and Training Edge AI Multi-Sensor Smart Home Devices with Matter Connectivity

By Jeff Shepard, Contributed by DigiKey’s North American Editors

Smart home energy management systems, heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) controllers, smart locks, and more are being designed using the Matter connectivity standard. Many smart home systems need a variety of sensors for monitoring motion, sound, light, and environmental parameters like temperature, humidity, air quality, and air pressure merged into a sensor fusion platform.

That’s complex. Adding Matter connectivity or another wireless protocol like Bluetooth low energy (BLE), Bluetooth mesh, Wi-Fi, Thread, or Zigbee can increase designers’ challenges. In addition to the needed hardware platform, the effort can be streamlined using an integrated development environment (IDE) that facilitates the process and boosts productivity.

Designers can benefit from using a prototyping platform that is pre-installed with firmware to work with the Edge Impulse mobile app to create and run embedded machine learning (ML) applications. Edge Impulse enables designers to build datasets, train ML models, and optimize libraries to run directly on edge and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

This article presents the Nordic Thingy:53 , a multi-sensor prototyping platform with Matter connectivity, embedded machine learning (ML), wireless IoT, and Edge AI devices from Nordic Semiconductor . It then presents an expansion board for implementing Wi-Fi 6 and reviews the benefits of related software development tools, including the nRF Programmer mobile app for flashing firmware on the go and nRF Edge Impulse mobile app for embedded ML and

The discussion closes by looking at Edge Impulse’s web-based interface, which enables developers with all levels of ML development experience to leverage TensorFlow and speed training.

Nordic Thingy:53 is based on the nRF5340 system on chip (SoC), for example, model NRF5340-CLAA-R , and includes sensors for motion, sound, light, and environmental parameters like temperature, humidity, and pressure. It’s designed to speed up the development of prototypes and build proofs of concept. Connectivity is important in edge AI/ML devices, and Thingy:53 lets designers select between various wireless protocols, including BLE, Bluetooth mesh, Thread, Zigbee, and Matter (Figure 1).

Firmware

In addition to comprehensive suites of sensors and connectivity, the nRF Edge Impulse mobile app is pre-installed on Thingy:53, along with the needed firmware to create and run embedded ML applications with Edge Impulse Studio.

The firmware simplifies the integration of the various sensors in applications like voice recognition and movement pattern detection and recognition. In addition, the digital pulse density modulation (PDM) microphone and the accelerometer can be used to wake the SoC from sleep mode based on sound or motion events. Extending sleep mode until a trigger event occurs can be especially useful for saving power and extending operating life in battery-powered edge devices.

Processors, power, and RF

When the device is awake, the Arm Cortex-M33 application processor core of the nRF5340 SoC is clocked at 128 MHz to enable the Thingy:53 to handle heavy ML computational workloads and user applications without interfering with wireless connectivity. The 1 MB of Flash and 512 KB RAM provide plenty of room for application storage without consuming too much power.

Power consumption is also minimized by clocking the second Arm Cortex-M33 core of the nRF5340 used for wireless connectivity at 64 MHz. That’s fast enough to support continuous connectivity with minimal power and relieves the main core from having to handle communication tasks. Key semiconductor devices on the Thingy:53 board include (Figure 2):

nRF5340 SoC is the heart of the system and is on the top of the board. 128 MHz high-performance Arm Cortex-M33 application processor with 1 MB Flash and 512 KB RAM for application firmware Ultra-low-power Arm Cortex-M33 64 MHz network processor with 256 KB Flash and 64 KB RAM for protocol stack firmware Multiprotocol radio supports Bluetooth LE, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth Mesh, and proprietary 2.4 GHz protocols

nPM1100 power management IC (PMIC) like the NPM1100-CAAA-E-R on the bottom of the board. High efficiency for improved battery life Full power path supports seamless switching between charging mode and battery operation

on the bottom of the board. nRF21540 front-end module (FEM) like the NRF21540-QDAA-R on the top of the board. RF front end for extended range Increases link robustness

on the top of the board.

Adding Wi-Fi 6

Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF7002 expansion board connects to the Thingy:53 and adds Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The board plugs into an edge connector on the Thingy:53 and uses the Thingy:53’s nRF5340 SoC as a host device. A simple firmware upgrade enables Thingy:53 to communicate directly with the Edge Impulse Studio over Wi-Fi.

The NRF7002-EB enables the Thingy:53 to use Wi-Fi 6 features such as orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA) for improving wireless network performance, beamforming, and target wake time (TWT) (Figure 3). It supports dual-band operation at 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. With the NRF7002-EB, the Thingy:53 supports wireless protocols used in Matter, including Bluetooth LE (BLE) for commissioning, Wi-Fi for high-throughput, and Thread for low-power mesh.

Programmer app

The nRF Programmer app for the Thingy:53 is designed to speed the development of prototypes. The app allows users to update firmware using BLE directly from an Android or iOS device without needing a PC. Developers can also upload pre-compiled firmware samples from the nRF Connect software development kit (SDK), including:

Edge Impulse firmware

Peripheral UART sample

Mesh light, light switch, light fixture, and sensor samples

Matter weather station example

Zigbee weather station example

ML examples

Mobile app

Nordic Thingy:53 comes with firmware that supports the nRF Edge Impulse mobile app. The app allows users to upload raw sensor data via a mobile device to the cloud-based Edge Impulse Studio (discussed below) and use BLE to deploy fully trained ML models to the Thingy:53.

The app lets users select between existing projects or create a new project. It can also collect sensor data from specific sets of sensors, including:

Accelerometer

Environment and inertial

Inertial (accelerometer and magnetometer)

Light

Light and environment

Light and inertial

Magnetometer

Microphone

Temperature, pressure, humidity, and air quality

Edge Impulse IDE

Edge impulse is a cloud-based IDE that allows software developers to acquire and import sensor data and build, train, and test ML models, which can then be deployed and run efficiently on edge computing devices like Thingy:53 (Figure 4).

Edge Impulse fully supports Nordic’s Thingy:53, and Thingy:53 ships with Edge Impulse firmware. Users can choose between Edge Impulse Studio or the Nordic nRF Edge Impulse iPhone and Android over BLE apps. The Edge Impulse IDE is compatible with microphones for audio data, cameras for images, vibrational sensors, and other sensory sources. Typical applications for the IDE include:

Activity or pattern recognition.

Anomaly detection.

Audio detection for recognizing “wake-up words.”

Image detection and object recognition.

Conclusion

Designers can turn to Nordic Thingy:53 to quickly design multi-sensor smart homes and other IoT devices with Matter connectivity. Thingy:53 is optimized to minimize power consumption in battery-powered edge devices. An expansion card can easily add Wi-Fi 6 capability, and Nordic offers extensive software development tools, including the nRF Programmer mobile app for wirelessly flashing firmware and nRF Edge Impulse mobile app for embedded machine learning. Finally, Thingy:53 can communicate directly with the Edge Impulse Studio cloud-based IDE over Wi-Fi for ML application development and deployment.

Learn More

