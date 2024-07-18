Quickparts’ new online tool streamlines volume manufacturing solutions requests

Quickparts, a provider of custom manufacturing, has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to streamline the request process for volume manufacturing solutions.

This innovative tool, available through the Quickparts portal, QuickQuote, caters specifically to customers with large-scale or complex projects, primarily in CNC machining, injection molding, welding, and additive manufacturing.

Simplified volume manufacturing solutions requests

Through the new online tool, customers can easily submit requests for volume manufacturing projects. The user-friendly interface allows them to upload their files and then enter details such as proposed production scheduling, lead times, quality requirements, design specifications, materials, accreditation needs, and preferred processes. This streamlined approach triggers a rapid response from a dedicated project team, which paves the way for further discussions around customer project needs and enables customized quotes and solutions that perfectly align with their requirements.

Quickparts’ commitment to volume production

In recent months, Quickparts has significantly increased its emphasis on volume production capabilities, ensuring that customers benefit from comprehensive manufacturing services that span the entire product lifecycle and seamlessly scale from prototyping to full-scale production.

The company emphasizes its unwavering commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of manufacturing services, including:

Full Product Lifecycle Support: Quickparts offers seamless support throughout the entire product lifecycle, from initial design and prototyping to full-scale volume production.

Dedicated Project Management and a Dedicated Team of Experts: Each project is assigned a dedicated program manager, ensuring clear communication and expert guidance throughout the manufacturing process. Quickparts’ team of highly skilled professionals collaborates closely with customers throughout the entire manufacturing process, from initial design consultation to prototyping, production, and ongoing support for product upgrades.

Customizable Manufacturing Solutions: Quickparts understands that every project is unique. The company’s team of experts works closely with each customer to develop a customized manufacturing strategy that meets their specific requirements.

Global Manufacturing Capacity: With six in-house facilities strategically located around the world and a network of vetted manufacturing partners, Quickparts possesses the capacity to handle even the most demanding volume production projects.

Unwavering Quality Assurance: Quickparts prioritizes quality above all else. Rigorous quality assurance processes are implemented throughout every stage of production, ensuring that each part meets the highest standards of excellence. The company adheres to strict quality control measures and is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 9100:2018, ISO 27001: 2022, and ITAR registered, with further key ISO certifications on the cards for 2024/2025.

“We are thrilled to unveil this new online tool,” said Ziad Abou, chief success officer for Quickparts. “This innovative solution simplifies the request process for volume manufacturing projects, enabling our customers to receive customized solutions that perfectly align with their specific needs. At Quickparts, we are dedicated to delivering the competitive edge our customers need by providing exceptional service, unmatched quality, and innovative manufacturing solutions.”

www.quickparts.com