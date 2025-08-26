Radial shaft seal withstands dynamic pressure cycles

Radial shaft seals are a well-established machine component that is used millions of times across various industries. They ensure dynamic and static sealing on the shaft and help distribute lubricant effectively. However, even with all the routine, many aspects of what exactly happens in the contact between the seal and the shaft have been unclear because it is impossible to observe the relevant areas in practice.

A recent advance comes from Freudenberg Sealing Technologies and Freudenberg Technology Innovation, which jointly developed the Freudenberg Integrated Radial Shaft Seal Simulation Tool (FIRS³T). FIRS³T offers a new level of insight through simulation by delivering precise, traceable predictions of sealing performance under varying loads and conditions, which enables the development of an optimum design and functionality.

To this end, FIRS³T contains considerable and complex knowledge. Numerical descriptions include realistic surfaces in contact between the sealing ring and shaft, macroscopic aspects (such as contact pressure distribution), the distortion of the seal during dynamic operation, and lubricant simulation with viscosity and flow factors on the surfaces. All influencing variables can be adjusted flexibly in the calculation model, offering a simulated view into the system.

The process also accelerates development and eliminates the time-consuming, labor-intensive, and therefore costly steps of multiple prototype iterations with the associated tooling and physical validation, which can take months for complex seals when using conventional methods.

In addition to performance gains, simulation reduces development timelines from months to days, with only one physical prototype typically needed for validation. This efficiency is particularly valuable for large-scale applications such as wind turbine seals, where testing is costly. For hydraulic systems, the result is a seal designed to meet demanding operating requirements more effectively and more quickly than before.

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

