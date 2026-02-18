RBTX launches direct online purchasing platform

The RBTX robotics marketplace has launched new e-commerce functionality that lets customers purchase components, robots and services directly through the company’s website.

The update supports a self-serve purchasing model, so customers can buy without a sales consultation. Customers can complete the process online with transparent pricing and secure credit card checkout.

The new shopping experience is designed so technical details don’t get in the way of getting work done. Customers can browse the catalog through two primary workflows:

Standard self-serve shopping: For customers who know what they need. Users can add components, robots, or services from the RBTX shop to their cart and check out immediately with a credit card. Before checkout, users are alerted if selected parts may not be compatible.

Build a Complete System: A guided workflow that helps users design a complete system with verified compatibility. The tool walks users through selecting integrated parts to create a functional setup, confirming that hardware and software are intended to work together.

The new checkout system helps users move quickly, while RBTX continues its consultative approach. The “Build a Complete System” feature includes an assurance that selected parts are compatible and will work together, helping reduce downtime and ordering errors that can occur with complex robotics hardware.

Free professional consultations are also available with one click for anyone who wants an additional review of their system architecture.

Users can get started at rbtx.com/en-US/components/top-seller.

For more information, visit igus.com.