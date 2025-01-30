RealMan Robotics showcases ultra-lightweight humanoid robotics at CES 2025

RealMan Robotics showcased its latest innovations at CES 2025, highlighting advancements in robotics technology.

Ultra-Lightweight Humanoid Robotics Arms

RealMan’s ultra-lightweight robotic arms offer high agility, strength, and precision. Designed with lightweight materials and precise motion control, these arms enable natural movements, making them suitable for manufacturing, service industries, and domestic assistance.

Among these, GEN72 is a consumer-grade robotic arm priced at just over US$1,000 and with a 2KG load capacity. It is designed for large-scale applications such as personal research and development, and commercial services, expanding robotic arm accessibility for homes and industries.

Embodied Intelligent Development Platform

This advanced platform combines dual-arm control with powerful lifting capabilities. It is designed for industrial assembly lines, heavy-duty tasks, and warehouse collaboration.

The two fully open source full-body teleoperation systems developed by RealMan are trained through imitation learning algorithms and static data. After 50 demonstrations, the dual-arm robot can perform complex tasks autonomously.

RealMan’s Self-Developed Robot Integrated Actuator

Designed for flexibility and efficiency, this actuator combines motor, sensors, and control systems in a compact design. Its high-performance capabilities enhance robotic efficiency across a wide range of applications, from industrial automation to collaborative robotics.

RealMan’s WHJ joint offers high torque density, with a maximum torque density of 200N.m/kg, a maximum torque output of 360Nm, and a diameter of only 88mm, providing users with optimal performance. It features 18-bit dual encoders, a harmonic reducer with minimal backlash, and achieves output accuracy of 0.01°. This actuator integrates frameless torque motors, harmonic reducers, dual-circle encoders, servo drives, temperature detection, and other components. With plug-and-play functionality, it enables rapid joint position, current, and other controls.

Compound Lifting Robot for New Retail Scenarios

Designed for the changing retail sector, this robot is designed to handle complex logistics tasks such as stock replenishment and order fulfillment. With advanced navigation and lifting capabilities, it enables smooth operations in retail settings.

Medical Workstation for Reagent Extraction

Designed for precision and hygiene, this medical workstation supports healthcare professionals by automating reagent extraction processes. Its design improves laboratory efficiency and ensures consistent, accurate results.

Robot Designed for Medical Massage Scenarios

Combining technology and wellness, RealMan’s massage robot uses AI-driven touch sensitivity and adaptive control to provide therapeutic treatments. It is suitable for healthcare facilities, rehabilitation centers, and wellness clinics.

For more information, visit realman-robotics.com.