RECOM launches RACPRO1-4SP series four-channel circuit breakers

RECOM has announced the RACPRO1-4SP series, a new range of four-channel electronic circuit breakers with advanced control and protection features.

After introducing the RACPRO1-T DIN-rail power supplies, RECOM is launching the RACPRO1-4SP series, a four-channel electronic fuse in a matching DIN-rail format.

The RECOM e-fuses distribute a 24V supply voltage to four separately current limited load channels, each with a capacity of either 5A or 10A, depending on the module chosen. To avoid high inrush currents, each load channel is switched on in succession with a programmed delay. The integrated soft-start function allows the loads to be switched on and off during operation (hot-swap and hot-plug compatible).

An under-voltage lockout (UVLO) with hysteresis prevents problems caused by supply voltage dips at startup or under heavy loading and increases the overall system’s reliability.

Each channel delivers 150% of the maximum rated current for up to 5 seconds to handle high inductive or capacitive startup currents without nuisance tripping.

In the event of system overload, the channels are disconnected one after the other, with the most important load remaining prioritized until the last. During a sustained short circuit or an overload that lasts longer than 5 seconds, the electronic fuse safely disconnects the respective load without affecting the other channels. This OCP can be switched to auto-recovery or latching mode.

Each channel safely ramps up to the set nominal current, handling capacitive loads up to 20mF with smooth voltage control.

Each channel can also be enabled or disabled for maintenance or troubleshooting, with a key lock function to prevent accidental disconnection of the load during operation.

Paired input terminals and separate (+, -) load terminals allow for daisy-chaining and load wiring without additional terminal blocks. Several e-fuse modules can also be connected onto the same power supply to create more complex systems with each load individually monitored and protected.

The DC-oK volt-free relay connection reports the module’s proper function to a central controller, and the remote reset enables targeted restarting after any faults have been cleared. Thus, the RACPRO1-4SP e-fuses offer easy integration into standard programmable logic controllers (PLC) and SCADA systems.

The components are covered by a three-year warranty. Samples and OEM prices are available from all authorized distributors or directly from RECOM.

For more information, please visit recom-power.com.