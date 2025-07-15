Recyclable 200-A and 400-A disconnect switches from Altech Corp. for demanding applications

Industrial automation-solutions provider Altech Corp. now offers high-amperage 200-A and 400-A UL 98 disconnect switches. These industrial-grade switches set new standards for sustainability, safety, and performance in high-amperage switching applications.

An industry first, these high-amperage disconnect switches are made from 100% recyclable plastic materials, reflecting Altech’s commitment to environmental responsibility without compromising performance. Built for the most demanding industrial applications, these switches offer a compelling high-performance solution for industries seeking more environmentally responsible solutions.

The 200-A and 400-A UL 98 disconnect switches incorporate several innovative features:

Operator-independent actuation : The switch’s make/break operation functions independently from operator’s actuation speed for consistent performance regardless of user technique.

: The switch’s make/break operation functions independently from operator’s actuation speed for consistent performance regardless of user technique. Modular configuration : The flexible design supports custom configurations of actuation orientation to suit various installation requirements.

: The flexible design supports custom configurations of actuation orientation to suit various installation requirements. Enhanced safety features : Each pole includes a contact position check and condition-inspection window, improving safety and maintenance procedures.

: Each pole includes a contact position check and condition-inspection window, improving safety and maintenance procedures. Impressive power capacity: The maximum horsepower rating of 300 hp at 600 Vac makes these switches suitable for demanding industrial applications.

Switches are UL listed (E506049) and come with various accessories, including different shaft lengths (100 to 500 millimeters) and handle options. Additional technical specifications include:

Three-pole and four-pole configurations.

Voltage rating: 600 Vac maximum.

Current ratings: 200 A and 400 A options.

Short circuit withstand rating: 100 kA with appropriate Class J fuses.

Accommodates wire sizes from 2 AWG to 600 kcmil depending on model.

For more information, visit www.altechcorp.com.