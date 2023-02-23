Red Lion new ethernet switches set a new standard for performance, reliability, and ease of use

Red Lion, a manufacturer of innovative technologies that empower industrial organizations to access, connect, and visualize their data, introduces N-Tron Series NT5000 Gigabit Managed Layer 2 Ethernet switches. As industries around the world digitally transform and optimize their operations, reliable and secure network access is critical. NT5000 switches and their gigabit speed are designed to improve network security and reliability for industrial organizations of all sizes and environments.

The NT5000 maximizes operating performance and system uptime through seamless integration, advanced management and diagnostic capabilities, network redundancy, and layered security, and helps organizations meet information technology and operational technology needs for dependable communication.

“Clear, comprehensive, and fast network management is essential for organizations to achieve maximum uptime,” said Diane Davis, director of product management, networking, at Red Lion. “The NT5000’s simple graphical user interface includes a logical view showing active ports, power supply, temperature, and contact relay status of the switch and color-coded gauges for port traffic and events to allow administrators to quickly identify and address possible network disruptions in real-time, helping lower total cost of ownership.”

Designed and assembled in the United States, NT5000 switches are available in 6, 8, 10, 16, and 18 port configurations in all copper or a mix of copper and fiber options that can meet specific installation requirements. With a durable, metal enclosure and wide temperature range, the NT5000 is a compact solution for reliable operation in harsh, industrial environments, including factory automation, robotics, food and beverage, oil and gas, marine and rail.

Streamlined Setup

Configuring switches can be a confusing and time-consuming process. The NT5000 is engineered for fast and easy deployment right out of the box. Its modern, graphical user interface includes a configuration wizard that walks users through initial setup.

Layered Security

Today’s cybersecurity threats can result in severe consequences. Not all switches have the layered network security to help prevent unauthorized access. The NT5000 features password encryption, multilevel user access and MAC security, IEEE 802.1X with RADIUS remote authentication and more. Administrators can view the event and syslog to clearly see the state of the network in real time and receive notifications about access attempts or configuration changes. The switch can be set to automatically disable user or port credentials after failed access attempts.

Sophisticated Diagnostics and Management

The NT5000 also features:

-Graphical dashboards

-N-RingTM auto-member

-Port mirroring

-Cable diagnostics

-STP/RSTP/MSTP

-IGMP v1/v2/v3

-SNMP v1/v2/v3

-NTP, LLDP, and LACP

-Fast boot allowing traffic to pass in less than 20 seconds

-Wide shock and vibration tolerance

-Extensive compliance certifications, including Product Safety: (UL/CUL) Ordinary and Hazardous locations,

Emissions/Immunity: FCC/ICES/CE, ATEX/IECEx, Marine: ABS, Rail: EN 50155, EN 50121, EN 61373,

UKCA

Red Lion

