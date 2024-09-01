Reducing air purge usage with FORTiS™ encoders, achieving energy saving up to 91%

Using an air purge on linear encoders provides a number of reliability benefits, but generating the required flow of dry, clean compressed air requires a considerable amount of energy over the lifetime of a machine. This has an impact on the total cost of ownership and the lifetime CO2e footprint of the encoders.

Why use an air purge on a linear encoder?

Applying an air purge helps improve the sealing of a linear encoder. If contamination starts to penetrate through the lip seals, the positive pressure in the encoder enclosure helps to push that contamination back out. The air purge is effective against both liquid and particle contaminants.

It also prevents condensation and ensures that the encoder does not “inhale” dirty air as the enclosure cools when a machine is switched off. This is beneficial throughout the machine’s lifetime, especially if the lip seals become accidentally damaged by wear, cuts, or chemical hardening by harsh chemicals inside the coolant.

Furthermore, if contaminants enter the encoder enclosure, an air purge can help pump the contamination back out again. In figure 1, an air purge at 1 bar (0.1MPa) is connected to a FORTiS encoder that has been deliberately flooded with oil.

The air purge is then pumping the oil back out of the encoder, to the point where good signal level has been regained and the encoder is again working properly.

Providing a dry air purge to an encoder that has been flooded with water-based contamination also has a similar effect. These benefits of air purge help to ensure long-term reliability of machines, even under the harshest conditions.

What are the options for an air purge?

Rather than looking at the air purge options as a simple “on” or “off” option, an optimized approach is to match the air purge requirements to the specific axes of a machine.

FORTiS encoders use a unique lip seal material called DuraSeal™. This seals more tightly around the readhead blade, reducing the flow rate of the air purge compared to competitor products. This allows effective sealing to be achieved with a lower air purge pressure.

For axes that are heavily exposed to contamination, especially on machines that are cutting particularly aggressive materials, it is recommended to use the full 1 bar (0.1 MPa) air purge pressure.

However, on many machines the encoders are located in elevated positions or are relatively remote from the machine chamber. In these circumstances, the encoder will be exposed to significantly less contamination during its lifetime.

This makes it possible to adopt a low flow air purge philosophy and make savings on air purge usage. Applying a low flow air purge is a simple process. Firstly, identify encoders that are good candidates to work at lower pressures. Then simply turn down the pressure on the regulator of the air filter and check the pressure at the encoders.

What savings can be made?

The tighter sealing of FORTiS encoders reduces the flow rate of the air purge from 7-10 liters/minute to 2 liters/minute. Therefore energy (and CO2e) savings of 70-79% can be achieved just by swapping from a competitor encoder to a FORTiS encoder.

However, by adopting the “low flow” air purge approach, additional savings can be achieved. With 0.5 bar (0.05 MPa) air purge pressure, the savings are increased to 84-89%. When the air purge pressure is turned down to 0.25 bar (0.025 MPa), then savings of 91-94% can be achieved.

Other opportunities for energy savings

Many machines are not used for 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. When they are not being used, the air purge is normally kept switched on to maintain a positive pressure inside the encoder enclosure. This prevents build-up of condensation and stops the “inhaling” effect that occurs when a hot machine cools.

Machines fitted with FORTiS encoders can overcome both of these effects with the air purge turned down to 0.25 bar (0.025 MPa) pressure overnight, at weekends, or during factory shutdowns.

For some machines, most linear encoder axes are well protected from contamination. However, there may be one linear encoder axis that is at higher risk. In a situation like this, an additional regulator can be fitted to the air filter set. This will allow air to be fed to the higher risk encoder at 1 bar (0.1 MPa) while the lower risk encoders can be supplied with an air purge at lower pressure.

Summary

The superior sealing performance of the FORTiS enclosed linear encoder enables an optimized approach to providing air purge to the encoders on a machine.

This “low flow” approach can deliver significant benefits of reduced compressed air consumption, leading to lower associated energy costs. This also maintains the long-term reliability benefits of using air purge systems.

Linear encoders are fitted to a wide range of CNC machines, and there are many variations of each machine type. Interested parties are invited to speak to a Renishaw expert about their particular application.

