Reducing range anxiety

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers aren’t just worried about how fast they can charge — they’re worried about how far they can go. As demand for EVs grows worldwide, so does pressure to overcome “range anxiety” — the nagging fear that a battery will run dry before reaching a charging station. But while much of the spotlight is on bigger batteries and faster chargers, few realise how small precision components like bearings can make a huge difference. Here, Chris Johnson, managing director at SMB Bearings, explores why choosing the right bearing technology is essential to maximising EV range.

‘Range anxiety’ has been around for as long as EVs themselves. Described as “another form of modern angst” by New Scientist — akin to IT stress or our growing reliance on smartphones — range anxiety is “the fear felt by drivers of EVs that they will run out of juice somewhere and be left stranded.” Often, this anxiety arises from the distance between charging points and the distance the EV can travel before needing to recharge.

Range anxiety is more than simply angst — it’s a major detriment to EV sales. According to research by S&P Global Mobility, 62% of respondents said they are “waiting until vehicle technology improves before purchasing a new car.” Many respondents also pointed out that range issues worsen with longer trips.

Fortunately, EV technologies are improving and gradually easing people’s concerns. 15 years ago, early EV models like the Nissan Leaf only offered about 100 miles on a full charge, whereas today’s models exceed 300 miles, reports The Car Expert. Other new and upcoming technologies include mobile charging stations (MoCS), bringing the charge directly to the vehicle, and peer-to-peer charging (P2C2), where cars share power.

Otherwise, progress will depend on engineering innovations within the EVs themselves.

Getting to the heart of EVs

Engineering innovations inside EVs include lightweighting components, with materials like aluminium and carbon fibre helping reduce energy use, and sleeker aerodynamics cutting air resistance — especially at fast motorway speeds. These innovations not only enable EVs to travel further without requiring larger or more expensive batteries, but they also highlight the crucial role of a small yet integral component. Specifically, EV motors, often at the heart of the vehicle, rely on bearings to maintain optimal efficiency.

In EV motors, bearings perform various essential, yet unseen, tasks. They reduce the friction between moving parts, which directly impacts the energy required to power the motor. This helps increase system efficiency and extends the lifespan of mechanical components. Moreover, reduced friction translates into less energy consumption, prolonging battery life and increasing driving range.

In short, every watt of energy counts towards an EV’s performance. That’s why the right bearing technology is crucial for optimising range and performance in EVs — but it depends on choosing the right bearing. Let’s look at some examples.

A range of bearing options

One of the best bearing types for EVs is the ceramic hybrid bearing. These combine steel rings with ceramic balls — usually made from a material like silicon nitride. They also combine the high-performance characteristics of ceramic materials with the reliability of steel, while offering low friction and high durability. Hybrid bearings are especially useful in EVs because they help reduce energy losses, allowing for more efficient power transfer from the motor to the wheels. Their resistance to wear ensures a long service life, even in high-speed applications.

Bearings must not only withstand the demanding conditions of high-speed motors but also maintain their performance across a range of temperatures, speeds, and environmental conditions. This brings us to another important type of bearing for EVs: the sealed bearing. These bearings are designed to prevent the ingress of contaminants, such as dirt and moisture, which can cause friction and premature wear.

Non-contact sealed bearings help EVs reduce maintenance needs, extend drivetrain life, and maintain low energy loss. In harsh conditions like heavy rain or road debris, they can protect critical components and keep vehicles running smoothly.

Withstanding complex forces

What about EV drivetrain components subjected to high loads, as well as high speeds? In such cases, angular contact bearings may be the best choice. These are a special type of bearing designed to handle both side-to-side (radial) and end-to-end (axial) forces simultaneously.

Advancements in regenerative braking systems — which recover energy during braking and send it back to the battery — and other energy recovery technologies place greater demands on EV drivetrain components. These systems create varied and complex loading conditions, including frequent shifts in force and direction. In such environments, angular contact bearings are especially well-suited.

By reducing energy loss and withstanding these complex forces, they help improve overall drivetrain efficiency and extend the range of electric vehicles. The ability of angular contact bearings to handle complex forces reduces energy waste, helping extend the vehicle’s range.

Ultimately, tackling range anxiety isn’t just about bigger batteries or denser charging networks — it’s about refining every element inside the vehicle to deliver maximum efficiency. This includes the many bearings that play a critical role in reducing energy loss, extending component life, and pushing EVs further on every charge.

Partnering with the right specialist bearing supplier can help manufacturers navigate these choices, ensuring the most suitable bearing is selected for each application. As EV technologies evolve, precision-engineered bearings will remain at the heart of the solution, helping drivers travel with greater confidence — and fewer worries about running out of power.

SMB Bearings

smbbearings.com