Regal Rexnord at 2023 Forest Products Machinery and Equipment Expo

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX), a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, electric motors and controls, power generation products, and power transmission components, will demonstrate its full portfolio of solutions for applications across the pulp, paper, and forestry industry at the 2023 Forest Products Machinery & Equipment Expo, booth 1435. The show will take place at the Music City Center (Nashville, TN) from August 23 to 25.

Visitors to the company’s booth can view working displays of Regal Rexnord brands and their rugged products that demonstrate their compatibility with the rigorous demands of various applications in the forestry industry, which often include sawdust contamination and high torque loads.

The lead demonstration includes a Falk® Quadrive gearbox, Rex® mounted spherical roller bearings, and TB Wood’s sheaves and bushings, designed to withstand vibration and jamming, help prevent equipment downtime, increase productivity, and deliver dependable operation.

A second display will feature a Rexnord® Planetgear® gearbox, Omega® elastomeric coupling, Rex roller chain, and Browning® sprockets and bushings. The assembly will also feature an attached Falk® AirMax® Pro™ Powered by Perceptiv™ Smart Desiccant Breather, which provides operating condition reports to optimize service intervals while protecting gearboxes from lubrication contamination and corrosion.

Regal Rexnord

www2.rexnord.com/cy23lp/Forest-Products-Machinery-and-Equipment-Expo-2023