Regal Rexnord flange couplings

Flange couplings that are designed to be mounted on engine flywheels typically come with SAE connections and are used to connect diesel engines to hydraulic pumps or splitter gearboxes. These elements help to absorb shocks and vibrations, reducing wear on the engine and the connected components. They also help to compensate for any misalignment between the engine and the hydraulic pump or splitter gearbox, which can improve the overall performance and longevity of the system.

CENTAFLEX

CENTAFLEX-K/KE/KF series is a coupling with high torsional stiffness and resonance-free operation. Ideally suited for hydrostatic-driven construction equipment, lower-horsepower applications are easily handled by the CENTAFLEX-K/KE/KF series. Built from shock-resistant glass-fiber reinforced plastic, the CENTAFLEX-K/KE/KF is highly robust with an axially short design. The series features blind assembly to minimize mounting effort requirements.

Delivered with a flywheel connections according to SAE, the CENTAFLEX-K/KE/ KF is available with standard spline or the CENTALOC spline clamping hub to eliminate fretting corrosion and is also available for non-standard flywheels.

CENTA FH

The CENTA-FH coupling features a high-strength steel housing with an elastomeric insert that can be easily replaced when worn, reducing maintenance costs. Main purpose of the flange housing is to carry the weight of an connected cardan shaft. It is designed for easy installation and is available in a range of sizes and configurations to suit various applications. CENTA-FH coupling is a reliable, durable, and cost-effective solution for power transmission in demanding marine and industrial environments.

Regal Rexnord

