Reliable, easy to set-up, entry level HMI

Pro-face announces the ET6000 Entry Level Series, a line of cost-effective industrial touchscreen interfaces. These HMIs are designed to provide functionality for applications that require basic control and monitoring capabilities.

The ET6000 series includes display sizes 7 in. and 10 in., both featuring high-resolution touch screens and customizable graphical interfaces. They are also equipped with a range of connectivity options, such as Ethernet, USB, and serial ports, to enable integration with other automation systems.

ET6000s are easy to set up and user-friendly. These HMIs support various communication protocols, including Modbus and Ethernet/IP, making them compatible with a wide range of industrial automation systems.

The ET6000 series is suitable for applications such as small machines, conveyor systems, and building automation, where basic control and monitoring capabilities are required. These HMIs are also designed to be durable and reliable, providing long-lasting performance.

Pro-face HMIs (Human-Machine Interfaces) is a line of industrial touchscreen interfaces developed by Pro-face, a global leader in HMI technology. They are designed to provide intuitive and easy-to-use interfaces for industrial applications, such as manufacturing, automation, and process control.

Pro-face HMIs are known for their reliability and durability, and they are built to withstand harsh industrial environments, including extreme temperatures, humidity, dust, and vibration. They also support various communication protocols, including OPC-UA, Modbus, and Ethernet/IP, making them compatible with a wide range of industrial automation systems.